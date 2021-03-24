E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

ETWO stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc purchased 287,250 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About E2open Parent

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.