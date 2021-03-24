e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 39,694 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,150,729.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $1,902,729.92.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84.

On Monday, February 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92.

On Thursday, January 21st, Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $817,079.20.

On Thursday, December 31st, Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00.

NYSE ELF opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.38 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. American International Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

