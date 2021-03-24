Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 696.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,990 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

