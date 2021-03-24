Dynamic Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $24.87 million and approximately $17,287.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002972 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,557.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.02 or 0.03092165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00353017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.00949966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.13 or 0.00392479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.71 or 0.00402711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00252310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022685 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,338,458 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

