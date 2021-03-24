Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71. 114,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 177,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

About Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

