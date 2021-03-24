DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.23.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.09. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

