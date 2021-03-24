DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.35

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 70501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,286,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

