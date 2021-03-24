DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 53,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,585. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

