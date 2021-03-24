Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Domtar's pulp business is well-poised on high demand for softwood and fluff pulp triggered by strong requirement in tissue and towel. The sale of the Personal Care segment will help build an industry-leading paper, pulp and packaging company and strengthen its financial position and enhance liquidity. Domtar’s focus on repurposing and converting assets will contribute to earnings. The company is on track to deliver annual run-rate cost savings of $200 million from its cost reduction program by the end of 2021. Domtar was impacted by lower paper orders as schools and offices were closed amid the pandemic. Even though sales in the paper business has picked up recently, it remains to be seen whether it will be sustained, considering that the pandemic is showing no signs of abating. Higher raw material and freight costs will impact margins.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.73.

NYSE UFS opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 40.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 96.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 179,595 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

