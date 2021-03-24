Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.36.

NYSE DG opened at $197.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

