Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.36.

DG stock opened at $197.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $135.26 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $167,721,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

