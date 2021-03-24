Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

NYSE:DG opened at $197.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

