Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002144 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005443 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00186254 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

