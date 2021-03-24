Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

DHIL opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $177.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.