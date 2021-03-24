DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $7.25.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.