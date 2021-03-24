DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $7.25.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
