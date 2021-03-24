Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $85.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

