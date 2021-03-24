Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.52 ($20.61).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

ETR:DEQ traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €17.11 ($20.13). 167,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a twelve month high of €19.50 ($22.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.