Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $120.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

