Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $252.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.86. Five Below has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 202,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

