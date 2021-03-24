Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $252.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s previous close.
FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.86. Five Below has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $205.28.
In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 202,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
