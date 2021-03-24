Desjardins Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $37.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by Desjardins from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.