Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.50) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($3.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.25). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $65,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $79,931,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

