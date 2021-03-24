Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $161,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $6.09 on Wednesday, reaching $363.58. 20,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,572. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.