Decentralized Machine Learning Price Up 1.8% This Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $186,676.31 and approximately $2,981.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.53 or 0.00616066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00067303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023358 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.