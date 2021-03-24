Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 243,888 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

