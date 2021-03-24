David Arnold Sells 2,572 Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total transaction of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

David Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, David Arnold bought 100 shares of Grafton Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, with a total value of £1,032 ($1,348.31).

Shares of Grafton Group stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,021 ($13.34). The stock had a trading volume of 698,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,700. Grafton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 461.20 ($6.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,057 ($13.81). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 979.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 849.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

Separately, Shore Capital upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grafton Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 878 ($11.47).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

