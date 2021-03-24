Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.11

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $476,274.77 and approximately $49,268.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00075383 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002483 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 328.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,400,831 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

