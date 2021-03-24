DATA Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $2.14 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00047819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00608814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00066507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023898 BTC.

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

