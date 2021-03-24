Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at MKM Partners in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.97.

NYSE:DRI opened at $136.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -142.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

