D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,419 shares of company stock worth $1,073,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $87.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

