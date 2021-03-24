CyberMiles Hits Market Capitalization of $20.62 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $20.62 million and $4.76 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.00344285 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,377.27 or 1.00102783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00033966 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00078181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001092 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

