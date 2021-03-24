CWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,294 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,841,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.06. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $166.14.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

