CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

CryoLife stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.36 million, a PE ratio of -59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

