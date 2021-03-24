CWM Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PRA stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

