CWM Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.