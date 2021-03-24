CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Archrock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Archrock by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Archrock by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AROC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

