CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,294 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,174,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,981,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $144.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.