CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,193 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

