CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,999 shares of company stock worth $13,778,193. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.