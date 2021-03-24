CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 5.4% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.21. 939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 640,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 105.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

