CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.43

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $4.94. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 49,259 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

