CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CVBF opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.