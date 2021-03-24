Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $19,983.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00607797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023791 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

