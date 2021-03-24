Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,490 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Crown by 32.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 351.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.