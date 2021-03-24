Credit Suisse Group Increases Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $33.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 182,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.