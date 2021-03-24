Credit Suisse AG Sells 38,044 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.81% of Encore Capital Group worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,175,000 after acquiring an additional 219,067 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 47.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

