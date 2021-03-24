Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Blueprint Medicines worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPMC opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

