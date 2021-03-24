Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,135,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,350 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

