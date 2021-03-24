Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IAA were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,953,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 572.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 54,045 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

NYSE IAA opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

