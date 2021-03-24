Credit Suisse AG Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,527,055 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIT. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,463,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,309,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

