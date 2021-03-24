Cream Finance Market Capitalization Hits $74.66 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $74.66 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for approximately $121.12 or 0.00212392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.83 or 0.00469647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00063068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00160375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.30 or 0.00829931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00052800 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00077431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

